SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: A Spokane police spokesperson said the department is no longer investigating the incident as an assault. Officials said the man was experiencing behavioral health issues and has been released from the hospital.

Original story:

Spokane police found an apparent assault victim partially in the Spokane River on Upriver Drive and Stone Street.

Police said someone walking on a trail in the area found the man around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers responded to the incident on Upriver Dr. near Stone St.

It appears that the man was assaulted and police are still investigating what happened. The man appeared to have life-threatening injuries but police said it is unclear if it was hypothermia or something else that caused them.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating since there were no immediate witnesses that could say how the man got in the river. The investigation is ongoing and there are limited details at this time.

This is a developing story.