Police are investigating after East Valley High School student allegedly assaulted a staff member

Police says a school resource officer was at the scene.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police are investigating after a student at East Valley High School allegedly assaulted a staff member Wednesday morning.

East Valley School District superintendent Brian Talbott told KREM 2 the school staff member is being evaluated following the altercation.

Police are investigating the alleged attack.

The school was not placed lock down on Wednesday and police believe there is no threat to staff members or other students at this time.