SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police found an apparent assault victim partially in the Spokane River on Upriver Drive and Stone Street.

Police said someone walking on a trail in the area found the man around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

It appears that the man was assaulted and police are still investigating what happened. The man has life-threatening injuries but police said it is unclear if it was hypothermia or something else that caused them.

Major Crimes detectives are on scene because there were no immediate witnesses that could say how the man got in the river.

This is a developing story.