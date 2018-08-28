SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were arrested in Spokane on Monday for manufacturing a controlled substance inside their apartment building, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Fikadu Alamine, 31, and Ashley Bowman, 26, were manufacturing hash oil in a duplex near Hogan Street and Bridgeport Avenue.

Hash oil is not illegal in the state of Washington, but it is illegal to manufacture hash oil without a license. Officials said that is because creating hash oil is a very dangerous process.

A SWAT team has evacuated the duplex until further notice.

This is an ongoing investigation.

