SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were arrested in Spokane on Monday for manufacturing a controlled substance inside their apartment building, according to the Spokane Police Department.
Fikadu Alamine, 31, and Ashley Bowman, 26, were manufacturing hash oil in a duplex near Hogan Street and Bridgeport Avenue.
Hash oil is not illegal in the state of Washington, but it is illegal to manufacture hash oil without a license. Officials said that is because creating hash oil is a very dangerous process.
A SWAT team has evacuated the duplex until further notice.
This is an ongoing investigation.
© 2018 KREM