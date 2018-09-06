SPOKANE, Wash. – Developers continue to find ways to renovate or revitalize neighborhoods throughout Spokane.

InterUrban Development is in the process of building the 11th Avenue Cafe in the South Perry District. Now, another team of developers have plans for affordable housing in the same neighborhood.

The proposed “Blockhouse” is a $2 million smart housing development located in the South Perry District. It will be right behind South Perry Pizza and Perry Street Brewery.

Public records with the city of Spokane said this site will include six townhouses, each with 12 units. The layout of the living units has not been finalized yet, but city records show there will be one and two-story units ranging from 200 to 800 square feet.

There will be 12 parking stalls, one spot assigned to each unit, along with five street parking spots. A rendering of the project from Uptic Studios shows some units reaching into the treetops.



Property owner, Cody Coombs, confirmed plans to incorporate "smart wall" technology into this housing developments. It can be described as Alexa but built into your wall.

The city of Spokane said it supports housing project like the Blockhouse because it addressed the conversation of affordable housing. Public records with the city said construction on this site could start as early as this fall.

