SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane fire crews were called to the Spokane County courthouse Wednesday afternoon for a report of suspicious envelopes.

A fire department spokesperson said an office received a large envelope with multiple envelopes inside with small pills and an unknown substance.

Authorities said after analyzing the pills the hazmat team found they were medications and not harmful to the employees who handled the envelope.

The pills were turned over to the postal inspector. The envelope had letters in it, but officials did not say what they said.

Officials said the building is not being evacuated.

Crews said they have not found any credible threats to safety.