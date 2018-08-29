Pig Out in the Park is a decades-long Spokane tradition and it is making a positive impact on the city's economy.

The event's organizer said the tradition has lasted so long because the community looks forward to it each and every year.

"We've been told that Pig Out in the Park has an economic impact on the overall community of Spokane of about $4.5 million every year. We will do about $1 million (in) sales on site between the park revenues in the vendor revenues, so it's wonderful," Bill Burk, Pig Out in the Park organizer, added. "Not only that, we are helping about 250 small businesses all prosper from Pig Out in the Park."

This year's attendees will see a slightly different layout, but the organizer said signs will let people know where to go.

At last year's event, turnout did suffer a little due to all the smoke, but Burk said he does not anticipate that will be a problem this year.

The event will offer 80 free concerts on three stages, about nearly 50 food booths and over 200 menu items.

Pig out in the Park starts Wednesday and runs through Labor Day.

It is held in Spokane Riverfront Park and will be going on from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily and admission is free.

For more information on the event, visit the Pig Out in the Park website.

