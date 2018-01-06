SPOKANE, Wash.-- For all you music-lovers out there, a painted piano is available at Riverfront Park starting Friday, June 1.

The 'Piano in the Park' was donated by Music City and weather-proofed by the Piano Technicians Guild. The design for the piano was created and painted by art students from Spokane Falls Community College.

It will be available at the base of the clock tower throughout the summer.

All panels of the piano were painted to show scenes of nature from around Spokane.

Park visitors are encouraged to play the piano.

A beautiful piano has found a new home in @SpoRiverfrontPk near the clock tower. Come by and try it out!🎹🎼 @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/phA2wlOeAK — Danamarie McNicholl (@KREMDanamarie) June 1, 2018

