The Spokane International Airport is searching for a person responsible for shining lasers at planes on Thursday night.

Pilots from two flights reported seeing green laser beams upon landing, according to airport spokesperson Todd Woodward. They say it happened between 9:40 and 9:45 p.m.

Both flights landed safely and there are no reports of injuries, Woodward said.

Right now, the airport is unsure of what area the lasers came from.

Flights are running normally on Friday.

This is not the first time someone has pointed lasers at an aircraft in the Spokane area.

In February, a 41-year-old man was arrested after pointing a laser at a Spokane County Sheriff's helicopter in Spokane Valley.

Janson McElfish was was charged with first degree unlawful discharge of a laser, which is a felony in Washington state.

Pointing lasers at planes is also a federal crime.

In 2016, another man pointed a laser pointer at a Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

"When the laser lights hit the cockpit, it hits the glass and totally washes everything out," explained Capt. Dave Ellis on Monday. "They can't see any of their gages, they can't see the ground and it just completely blinds them."

Brandon J. Neeser was charged with two counts of unlawful discharge of a laser in the first degree.

