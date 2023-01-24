2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house

The Spokane Fire Department says the car broke through the house and over the top of a basement bedroom, where a woman was asleep.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night.

According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.

When firefighters arrived, they found an unconscious man in the passenger seat of a cab pick-up truck. The truck was badly deformed and lodged inside a split-level home.

Police asked for additional fire resources to get the man out of the truck, as he was trapped under the dashboard and steering column.

According to SFD, the truck broke through the house, over the top of a basement bedroom. A woman was asleep in the basement, where the car came to rest.

Firefighters provided medical care to the man stuck inside the car, while other officers used extrication tools to remove the car from the house. The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Firefighters said the car appeared to have been traveling at high speed and crashed through a tree and a parked car before coming to rest inside the home.

