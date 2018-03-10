SPOKANE, Wash. — History has shown a visit from a vice president can be costly and local municipalities are usually left footing the bill.

Spokane residents are wondering if that's the case after Vice President Mike Pence's visit on Tuesday afternoon, when he spoke at a fundraising event for Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

A city spokesperson said 123 Spokane Police officers and volunteers were posted inside and outside the event, at the barricades blocking streets and in various locations downtown, in order to provide security.

The spokesperson says a majority of the officers were already on duty, but some were paid overtime. The city estimates the cost is between $20,00 and $25,000.

Officials plan on submitting the bill to the Cathy McMorris Rodgers Campaign for reimbursement. But if history repeats itself, the city will not see that money again. The spokesperson says in the past, the city has asked for reimbursements for security but has never gotten a dime of that money back.

“Essentially, when someone like the sitting Vice President of the United States comes to our community, we have a responsibility to help keep him or her from harm. We’re also protecting our own citizens from security risks that can occur when such a dignitary visits,” the city spokesperson said.

The IndyStar an affiliate of USA Today reported in 2017 that according to the Air Force, Air Force Two costs about $30,000 an hour to operate.

For security and other reasons, the President, Vice President, and First Lady must use military aircraft when they travel.

Whether a trip is for official or political purposes the Air Force pays all the operational costs for the use of the plane.

The reasons for traveling are categorized by official or political functions. Official travel is basically anything having to do with carrying out presidential duties and responsibilities.

Political travel could mean attending party functions, participating in fundraising, and campaigning for candidates.

When a trip is for an official reason, the government pays for everything, including food, hotel, car rentals, and expenses related to the trip. When a trip is for political or unofficial purposes, those involved must pay for their own food, hotel and other related expenses.

They also have to reimburse the government with the amount they would have paid for a commercial flight.

The White House determines whether the travel is official or political. So in the end, the administration will decide whether Pence's visit falls under official business or not, or they could say it is a combination of both.

So the Republican Party or Cathy McMorris Rodger's campaign could foot at least some of this bill.

The last time a vice president came to Spokane was in 2006. Dick Cheney was in Spokane campaigning on behalf of Republican Senate Candidate Mike McGavick.

The police department reported they spent $17,000 for that visit.

In this case, the campaign offered to pay part of the travel expenses, but security was left to local taxpayers.

This would most likely be the case after Pence's visit.

KREM 2 reached out to the Cathy McMorris Rodgers campaign and they have not responded yet.

Read the security report on presidential travel and costs.

© 2018 KREM