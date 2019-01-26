SPOKANE, Wash. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Spokane’s South Hill Friday evening.

The crash happened near E. 57th Ave. and S. Hailee Ln. around 7 p.m.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said the male victim died just after arriving at the hospital. Officials said the driver of the car that hit the man showed no signs of impairment.

The driver told deputies the pedestrian stepped out into the street before they had time to react.

Part of the eastbound lane at the 3100 block of E. 57th are blocked but have not impacted traffic.