Spokane Valley pool hosting free open swims on Saturdays

The open swim days will be held every Saturday starting July 30 and will run through August 27.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley announced that free open swim days will be hosted at the Park Road Pool in Spokane Valley.

The open swim days will be held every Saturday starting July 30 and will run through August 27. The free swim days are sponsored by Pool World Spokane.

According to a press release, free open swim will be available at Park Road Pool at the following times on Saturdays:

1:30-3:00 p.m.

3:30-5:00 p.m.

5:30-7:00 p.m.

The Park Road Pool is located at 906 N. Park in the Valley. For questions regarding the free swim days, contact the Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation Department at (509) 720-5200.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.