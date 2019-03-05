SPOKANE, Wash. — Amid the layoffs, this week parents and staff at one Spokane Public School could lose more than just teachers and staff.

Eagle Peak School in the Spokane Valley serves students who may have behavioral problems. The school isn't going away but could become an entirely new school in the fall.

If the school changes its name, it wouldn't be the first time. You may remember before 2014 it was called the Bancroft School.

Come next school year, changes are coming to the Eagle Peak School at the Pratt Building. Danielle Anderson is a parent at the school and said her child and his classmates need extra care and support.

"They were already placed in another behavior intervention room at another school and it didn't work out for them or they were struggling in their main school with a lot of behaviors,” Anderson said.

Anderson is a parent that formed the Eagle Peak Community Group, she wants to look for ways to support a school that doesn't have the best reputation.

"A lot of people call it the most treacherous school in the entire district, and that's sad,” she explained.

This week parents received a voicemail letting them know changes are coming to the school, but it didn't say much more.

"Educating parents on what's going to happen next year. It was a very vague message, not very descriptive,” Anderson said.

The news comes amid a large district wide layoff. Anderson, was concerned the specialized school could be closed, but this is not the case.

Brian Coddington, a spokesperson for Spokane Public Schools said, “We have communicated to our staff and families that we are working on plans to enhance our programming to provide more individualized options for students. That will include a more robust placement process that results in better alignment of students to programs that best support their growth.”

The curriculum It might not be the only change. A staff member at the school tells KREM 2, there are plans to create a new school, with a new name in the Pratt Building and possibly opening it up to students of all needs.

“That's nice that we want to change the name, but if they don't have the resources and support that us parents need, what's the point in just changing a name?" Anderson said.

KREM 2 asked the district about these plans, Coddington tells us he cannot comment on the specifics and there's much more to the changes that parents will learn later this month.