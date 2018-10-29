SPOKANE, Wash. — On a crisp October evening, a couple entered a swanky furniture store in downtown Spokane to talk to those who have passed on.

Charles and Kelli Johnson go to businesses and homes with the ‘East Washington Paranormal Group.’ They do these paranormal investigations free of charge.

The Dania Furniture building was built in 1904 and has been a furniture store for a long time.

The building has two basement levels. The upper basement level has a section called the “Cactus room,” which was once used as a speakeasy during Prohibition. An underground tunnel leads to the room.

"You can see the openings where they would bring in liquor and what not. But now they kind of have them blocked off with inventory," Kelli said. "We don't really know where those tunnels go to."

Dania Furniture located at 319 West Riverside Avenue

They also said the fourth floor of the building may be haunted by a little girl. The manager of the store told the Johnsons that a lot of the activity happened after they turned the fourth floor into a showroom.

"Some of the warehouse guys would hear things, see things," Kelli said. "One of the warehouse guys had indicated that he thought there was a little girl spirit up there when he was around."

Charles said they became interested in the Dania Furniture building after seeing other media reports of the haunting and going on a local ghost tour.

"The more history you know, the more you know might be going on with the hauntings or paranormal activity," Charles explained.

The Johnson had many different pieces of equipment to help them figure out what may be lurking in the shadows.

Cameras are a huge part of the investigation process. They can catch orbs, which some people think are balls of energy, and electronic voice phenomena (EVPs). Some believe if you ask a question out loud, a recording device will pick up an answer you can’t hear with your own ears. Cameras can also catch ‘shadow people’ or ‘full body apparitions,’ which Charles said are once-in-a-lifetime find. They also use regular voice recorders to pick up EVPs.

They also use a K2 meter. This measures electromagnetic fields. The readings are simple: Green means low and red means high. It fluctuates when you get next to any sort of appliance that uses electricity or large group of electrical wiring. Kelli said high EMF readings can make people feel uneasy, light headed of even nauseous.

SLS camera used to see movement from the paranormal.

Charles also has a SLS camera. He said essentially, it’s a tablet hooked up to an Xbox Kinect. They hope this will help track spirit activity through the stick figure that pops up when someone is moving around in front of the Kinect.

Then finally, there’s the ghost box. Charles said it’s basically a radio that is rigged to continuously scan through the different stations. He said you have to train your ears really well to hear the white noise in between for possible EVPS.

They had all the equipment set up and it was finally time to investigate the Dania Furniture basement. We start on the lower level of the basement, below where the old speakeasy was.

The first thing Charles set up was the ghost box, a voice recorder and the SLS camera. He started by introducing himself.

Piece of equipment used by the Johnsons in their paranormal research called a 'ghost box.'

“My name’s Charles. Can you tell me your name?”

We heard the noise from the ghost box. It was static and quickly scanning through radio stations.

Then he said, “Can you give us a sign that you’re here?”

Nothing.

“Can you go ahead and tell us your name?”

Still no reply. But Charles hopes that maybe the voice recorder picks up what we can’t hear.

Then, he whips out a Maglite flash light. He loosens the top, so the light isn’t on or off but somewhere in the middle. He hopes that a spirit might be able to communicate with him through the light when he asks yes or no questions.

“So, if there are any spirits here with us right now, can you please turn the flash light on for us? Give us an indication you’re here with us tonight,” Charles asks.

The ghost box keeps scanning and the light doesn’t blink. He asks again for the spirits to turn the flashlight on but there’s still nothing. He goes on to ask several more questions that are left unanswered.

Then we moved to the darker part of the upper basement. The floors feel like they’ll break under your feet and the ceiling is very low. They have a camera set up in the back of the room. Charles is manning the SLS camera and he starts asking questions again as he scans the room with the camera. We continue to get nothing.

We continue to walk around the basement and the floors eerily creak below our feet. Charles explains that sometimes they note when they have a have a strange feeling when they’re doing an investigation. Sometimes they’ll get a chill or notice a significant change in the temperature. He said this may happen because there’s a theory that spirits feed off our energy.

Then we make our way into the old speakeasy floor. Kelli and Charles go through the room with the EMF reader. The room is filled with inventory, couches, boxes and other things you might find in a furniture store. As they scan the room, Charles gets a really strong EMF signal on a couch. They quickly debunk it. They realize it’s probably wiring from the lighting in the floor below us.

Then we head over to the “Cactus Room.” There are old paintings of a desert scene that obviously features cactuses. There are also two tunnel entries with green lattice fencing at the top.

Charles again opens up the floor for any spirits to answer questions. They turn the ghost box on again, they have the EMF reader going and they have a thermometer out reading the temperature. There’s still no obvious answer from any spirits. We did notice that the temperature was slowly climbing. But when Charles asks for the spirits to drop the temperature, it stops.

Charles then said it was time to wrap it up. He and Kelli will head home and go through all of the recordings. He said a lot of the time they find nothing but if they do find something they bring it back to the client.

"It's a lot like fishing. Most times you get absolutely nothing,” Charles had said earlier in the day.

Photo Charles Johnson found in his findings. It may contain an 'orb.' Some believe this may be spiritual energy.

About a week later, Charles said he found a couple of photos that featured orbs. But he wasn’t quick to say it was paranormal.

“It could be dust, a bug. However, some believe it could be spiritually energy. I always try to present possibilities rather than say, this is what it is,” he explained.

Charles believes that people are so curious about the paranormal because of our obsession with what happens after death.

If you'd like to reach out to Charles, Kelli and their team, visit their Facebook page.

