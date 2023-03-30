Pact Act opens door for INW veterans to enroll and get screened for exposure to toxic chemicals

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says the Pact Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. Veterans exposed to toxins, airborne hazards, chemicals, radiation or other occupational hazards during wartime service in Vietnam, the Gulf War, or post-9/11 War on Terror are eligible to enroll and get screened for their exposure.

"Veterans who were exposed to burn pits, toxic exposures, agent orange, they no longer have to prove the condition they have is because of that exposure, the Pact Act recognizes it," said Pritz Navaratnasingam, director of the Seattle VA regional office.



Officials from the VA hosted a Veterans Town Hall in Spokane Valley Thursday night encouraging vets to apply.



"We shouldn't expect our veterans to travel great distances to see us, so we should go see our veterans and make sure that we're delivering the message to them," Navaratnasingam said.



According to the VA, 43,000 vets across the Inland Northwest are eligible for Pact Act benefits, including an estimated 14,000 who've never enrolled in the VA.



While there is no deadline to apply, vets who submit a claim before Aug. 10th could receive retroactive benefits going back to Aug. 2022.



There is no cost to apply. Vets can call a benefits counselor at 1-800-827-1000 or visit va.gov/pact.