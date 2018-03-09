SPOKANE, Wash. — The annual Spokane Symphony South Hill concert is happening at Comstock Park Monday evening at 6. The symphony said over 5,000 are expected to attend.

This year marks the 33rd annual free Labor Day concert hosted by the symphony.

The Symphony will perform light classics, patriotic songs and movie music. Concert attendees can look forward to The Star-Spangled Banner and selections of John Williams’ music from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Jurassic Park and more.

Happy Labor Day! Come join us today for a FREE concert at Comstock Park! Remember to download our app for special discounts and ticket giveaways throughout the evening beginning at 5pm. Download here >>> https://t.co/8TVX9qSK1Z pic.twitter.com/NuZvu5gG7D — Spokane Symphony (@spokanesymphony) September 3, 2018

In addition, at 4 pm, the Spokane Folklore Society will have their Fall Arts Preview which includes the Symphony’s “Instrument Petting Zoo” where kids can touch and try out instruments.

The Spokane Symphony says both concerts are offered free of charge as a gift to the community.

More information can be found on the Spokane Symphony’s website

© 2018 KREM