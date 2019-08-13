SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Over 2,100 Avista customers in Spokane Valley are without power as of 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday due to an equipment failure.

According to Avista, an equipment failure has caused outages for 2,186 customers in Spokane Valley. The outages were reported at 12:53 p.m., and Avista expects to have the power restored at 3:45 p.m.

This comes a day after over 12,000 customers in the Coeur d'Alene area suffered power outages on Monday night. A spokesperson for Avista said it was thought that a flood station issue was responsible for those outages.

