SPOKANE, Wash. -- With more development in Spokane’s urban areas there are more options for living, including higher end apartments and condos.

So who are the people interested in urban luxury living?

Laurie Allen, a real estate agent for Windermere City Group, specializes in urban living. She recently sold five luxury condos downtown. She said she has noticed a lot of interest from out-of-towners.

"It is very attractive to out-of-town buyers because of our price point. Our medium price point is quite a bit lower in Spokane,” Allen said.

She said money can go a bit further here compared to other places like Seattle or California. People from those places are used to paying more to live somewhere.

"Downtown you're looking at about $200 per square foot for a luxury type condo, and that is so much lower than say Seattle or Portland or even Boise," she said.

Allen said it is not uncommon to see people from bigger cities or more urban settings who are willing to spend the money on a luxury apartment or condo in Downtown Spokane. She said they are used to and enjoy the urban life style already.

"They are already at that place where they are like 'hey. We get it. We've lived downtown. We have friends who live downtown. We understand how it works. We're excited about it'. But for Spokane we kind of have to warm up to it a little bit,” Allen said.

Allen said while a roof top loft downtown is not for everyone, there are plenty of people in Spokane willing to give it a try.

"I think it's just a mindset and whether or not they are ready to embrace it,” Allen said.

