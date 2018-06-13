SPOKANE, Wash. -- Orlison Brewing Company will close its taproom on Friday.

According to a Facebook post, the brewing team changed tactics and has entered into an exclusive contract with No-Li Brewhouse. The Orlison Brewing facility will now brew for No-Li. The Orlison brand and recipes were not sold to No-Li.

Orlison Brewing products will remain in stores and as kegs for as long as their distributors have inventory.

The taproom's last days will be Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

