One woman dead after an apartment fire in Spokane's Browne's Addition neighborhood

The woman died as a result of the incident, and nobody else was hurt.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in an apartment fire in Spokane's Browne's Addition neighborhood on Saturday early morning.

According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), a neighbor called 911 after noticing a "really strong chemical smell" coming from the apartment located at the 2300 Block of West Pacific Ave. just after 3 a.m.

According to SFD, the neighbor told the 911 dispatch she heard what she believed to be an argument, a woman crying and what sounded like someone falling over in the apartment.

Spokane Police Department (SPD) first responded to the incident, and when they got there, they reported a similar chemical odor and began investigating. They determined a unit in the apartment building was on fire and began looking for the source.

When firefighters arrived, they found a woman in cardiac arrest and pulled her out of the apartment that had heavy flames coming from the apartment's backside. Firefighters tried to resuscitate the woman and evacuated the apartment.

She died as a result of the incident, but nobody else was hurt. As of Saturday morning at 9:40 a.m., officers haven't released the woman's name or the cause of her death.

Spokane Fire Department's Special Investigation Unit is still investigating the cause of the fire and if the smoke alarms were working during the fire. Monetary loss from the fire is still being investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.