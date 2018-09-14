SPOKANE, Wash. — One woman is dead after an apartment fire in the Hillyard area on Friday morning.

Spokane Fire officials responded to the call around 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of N. Cook Street near Shaw Middle School.

Crews put the small fire out in less than five minutes and found the deceased female in the second-floor apartment.

No one else was injured and four other tenants are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the fire appears accidental and officials do not suspect foul play. The cause is still under investigation.

The medical examiner's office will release details about the victim at a later date.

