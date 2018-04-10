SPOKANE, Wash. — One person is in the hospital, and more than one dozen people are displaced after a fire near Gonzaga University.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to a call for a fire on East Sinto Avenue and North Ruby Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said, when they arrived on scene, only one home was on fire. When they were calling in more engines, wind caused the fire to spread to a second home and garage. Both homes are a total loss.

Fire officials say the homes were reconfigured into apartments, and more than one dozen people are displaced.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

North Ruby street is closed at Sharp Avenue. Officials do not have an estimated time the road will reopen. Authorities ask people to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we receive more information.

