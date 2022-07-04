One person dead at homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaffer said crews responded on Monday afternoon to a report of a cardiac arrest at approximately 1:38 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person has died Monday afternoon in a homeless encampment in Spokane.

According to Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer, crews responde to a report of a cardiac arrest at the homeless encampment off of I-90 and Freya St. at approximately 1:38 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the person unresponsive in a tent and determined the person was deceased, Schaeffer said.

The name, sex and cause of death of the person have not been released, Schaeffer said.

The medical examiner will be conduct an autopsy, and officers are taking over the investigation. No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated it when more information become available.

