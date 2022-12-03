x
Spokane County

One person dead, another injured after Spokane County car crash

A 17-year-old teen from Spokane was driving south on SR 395 in Spokane County when his car collided head-on with another car on the northbound lane.
Credit: Washington State Patrol District

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One person died and another was injured after a head-on collision on Friday afternoon on SR 395 in Spokane County.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it happened just before 4 p.m. A 17-year-old teen from Spokane was driving south on SR 395 by Dragoon Road when his car drifted over the center line and collided head-on with another car.

The driver of the second car, Paula LeClaire, 56, of Colville, died in the crash. Her passenger, a 26-year-old man from Colville, was also injured. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center. 

The teen didn't suffer any injuries. WSP said he's charged with negligent driving.

According to the WSP report, both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and it's unknown if the passenger was wearing one. 

No drug or alcohol were involved in the crash. 

