CHENEY, Wash. — A driver died after crashing into power pole early Sunday morning, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Police said a driver of the van ran into a power pole along the 35700 block of S. Wells Road in Cheney just after 2 a.m. Witnesses told police that the van then rolled and the driver was ejected.

The driver did not have a pulse when police arrived on scene. Officers performed CPR until medical personnel arrived, but because of the the extent of the injuries, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic Unit Investigators said the van was traveling south on S. Wells Road when teh driver lost control and hist a curve. The van then crossed the centerline, left the roadway and rolled.

Police said they believe speed, intoxication and lack of the use of seatbelt were all factors in the crash.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released Sunday.

© 2018 KREM