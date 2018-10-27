Authorities are investigating a fatality crash which left one woman dead five miles north of Spokane early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on State Route 2 just south of State route 206 at 3:57 a.m.

The victim driver, Chance Quesnell, 20, of Coeur d'Alene died at the scene. The passenger that was in the car with Quesnell suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The driver that caused the crash, 41-year-old Christopher Mcilveen was transported to an area hospital, troopers said.

The two vehicles collided when Mcilveen traveled over the center line while traveling southbound on State Route 2, hitting Quesnell's vehicle head on.

🚨🚨Fatal Crash Investigation 🚨🚨



SR2 is partially blocked due to a 2 car fatal crash just south of SR206. @WSDOT_East and troopers on scene.



This is a criminal investigation so please avoid the area as we work to gather evidence and clear the scene. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) October 27, 2018

Mcilveen is being charged with vehicular homicide.

Authorities said that drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

