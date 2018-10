Authorities are investigating a two vehicle fatality crash north of Spokane early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on State Route 2 just south of State route 206 at 3:57 a.m.

Officials report the crash is being investigated as vehicular homicide. The victim driver was killed and the victim passenger suffered serious injuries

🚨🚨Fatal Crash Investigation 🚨🚨



SR2 is partially blocked due to a 2 car fatal crash just south of SR206. @WSDOT_East and troopers on scene.



This is a criminal investigation so please avoid the area as we work to gather evidence and clear the scene. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) October 27, 2018

The driver that caused the crash was transported to an area hospital and is impaired, troopers said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

