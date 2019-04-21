SPOKANE, Wash — One person died Saturday morning after their car rolled after traveling too fast down S. Gardner Rd. in Southwest Spokane Co., according to the Spokane Co. Sheriff's Office.

At about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported a single vehicle rollover crash in the 11900 block of S. Gardner Rd., the Sheriff's Office said. The caller said it did not appear the driver was alive, according to authorities.

Deputies and fire personnel arrived at the scene, where the driver was pronounced dead, authorities said. Traffic Unit Investigators were requested to continue the investigation.

The initial investigation shows the Honda was traveling south on Gardner Rd. when it left the roadway, the Sheriff's Office said. According to investigators, the car continued into a ditch and began to roll before hitting a large tree.

The Sheriff's Office said the driver was not wearing a seat belt. Speed was found to be a factor and authorities believe impairment may also be a factor in the crash.

The Spokane Co. Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the identity and manner of death of the deceased. This is an ongoing investigation.