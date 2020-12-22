x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Spokane County

One arrested after four-vehicle collision on westbound I-90 near Argonne Road

Westbound I-90 is down to one lane due to the crash, according to the WSP.
Credit: KREM
Sirens.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Traffic is reduced to one lane in the westbound direction and one person was arrested after a four-vehicle collision on I-90 between North Argonne and North Pines road in Spokane on Monday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol, westbound I-90 is down to one lane between North Argonne and North Pines road after the four-vehicle collision and closures will likely last until about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The drive at-fault was arrested for felony driving under the influence, according to the WSP. A minor was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and there were no fatalities in the collision, WSP said.

    

Related Articles