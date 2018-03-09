SPOKANE, Wash. — Olive Garden is saying thank you to first responders in the Inland Northwest with a free lunch delivery.

All of Olive Garden's locations throughout the U.S. are providing free lunch to select first responder organizations of choice in their community.

This is the 17th year of the Labor Day tradition. Since 2002, the restaurant chain has delivered more than 12,000 meals to first responders.

Both the Olive Garden locations in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene are participating by delivering free lunch to the Spokane County and Coeur d'Alene Fire Fire Departments.

The first responders will enjoy meals like fettucine alfredo or spaghetti, complete with Olive Garden's salad and breadsticks.

