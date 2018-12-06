SPOKANE, Wash. -- The former Macy's building is now the M Apartments. The new luxury apartment complex will start leasing units this summer, but KREM 2 got a sneak peak on Tuesday.

The M Apartments were purchased by Centennial Property Management in 2016. Since then, the building has undergone renovation.

The building includes 114 units, numerous floor plans, two fitness centers, a business center, two lounge/game rooms, a yoga studio, a theater room, pet amenities and a rooftop deck and kitchen.

Pricing for the apartments starts at $1,300 per unit and vary based on square footage and floor plans.

The first level of apartments will be available for move-in by mid-July.

Pre-leasing for the apartments is available on the website.

