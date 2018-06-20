SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.-- The Department of Natural Resources confirmed the cause of Wednesday's brush fire near Chattaroy.
Guy Gifford with the DNR said the cause was spontaneous combustion after a debris pile got hot and ignited.
The DNR announced on Wednesday evening that the Chattaroy fire was 100 percent lined.
PREVIOUS INFORMATION:
Spokane County Fire District 4 is responding to a 10-acre brush fire in Chattaroy.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire is controlled to 6-acres.
Officials said that the fire started at 29310 N Milan Road after an outbuilding caught on fire.
Authorities said they were able to respond to the fire quickly because of a helicopter training that was happening nearby.
According to the Washington State Department of Natural Fire, 4 engines, 3 aircrafts and twenty fire officials are responding to the fire.
Officials said that the fire is threatening structures east of Deer Park.