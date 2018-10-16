SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday marks 27 years since first responders were working to extinguish a firestorm in Eastern Washington.

In 1991, nearly 100 wind-driven wildfires tore through the region, burning nearly 100 homes. It was firefighters like Co-Captain Rolly Johnson that worked to battle the most devastating fire of its time. Johnson was just starting out as a volunteer firefighter during that time.

Two years ago, on the 25th anniversary of the disaster, KREM spoke with Johnson about his experience battling the devastating flames.

"I was very new with the fire district. I was brand new," said Johnson. "I think the most vivid memory I have is standing by a structure waiting for the fire to get to us, which didn't take very long."

Johnson had not seen anything like it. There were 92 separate fast moving wildfires that would destroy 114 homes and burn 35,000 acres of land. Johnson said he was at work when it all started.

"I was so naive then that I didn't even know what was going on. I remember calling up to our district office saying,' I understand we got a fire.' They were like, ‘Oh yeah, we got a fire alright,'" Johnson explained.

The department needed all the help it could get and the fires were moving fast. That is when the rookie had to make the tough decision of which homes were safe to rescue and which homes were not.

"I remember having to make those choices, but then to turn around after making the decision not to save a particular structure and to look around in our rearview mirror or just turn around. Within minutes, they were just ablaze," said Johnson.

This firestorm demonstrated the hazards that come with more residents in wild lands. The following year the Washington State Legislature passed a law expanding resources during large fires, which included the National Guard.

