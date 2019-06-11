SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — About 200 Spokane Inland Power and Light customers are without power as of 6:27 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Inland Power and Light outage map, at least 1,083 customers were without power in the Spokane area at 6:27 p.m. Inland Power and Light said at 6:57 p.m. that the number was down to about 200.

Inland Power and Light said power should be back on for the remaining customers "in the next few hours."

The Spokane County District 8 Firefighters tweeted that a downed power line is responsible for the outages.

"Maybe you are experiencing a power outage in the general Valleyford area? Well Engine 82 found the issue, down power line, Bruna and Excelsior Rds," the tweet reads. "Inland Power on their way to fix the issue."

Inland Power and Light said the line was downed due to a fallen tree.

Outage Map as of 6:27 p.m.

Inland Power and Light

