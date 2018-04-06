SPOKANE, Wash.-- It's tempting to splash around in public fountains, especially on a hot summer day, but not all fountains have the same filtration system.

The only safe public fountain to splash around this summer in Spokane is the Rotary Fountain in Riverfront Park.

The Rotary Fountain is the only fountain where the water is filtered and recirculated for recreational use.

The City of Spokane also suggests visitors to use the 17 splash pads and 6 public pools in the area. The splash pads use the same water you take a shower with or drink from the tap.

Splash pads have a backflow prevention system to make sure water doesn't flow back into the city's water system.

For a map of all of the splash pads visit their website: https://my.spokanecity.org/recreation/aquatics/splash-pads/

Tonight on @KREM2: Find out which Spokane fountains are safe to wade in...this one in Manito Park is NOT! pic.twitter.com/87TRomx0Dj — Danamarie McNicholl (@KREMDanamarie) June 3, 2018

