SPOKANE, Wash. — Glass blowing is one of the most unique and coolest forms of art, or should we say the hottest. And those in the Spokane-area have a chance this week to learn more about this ancient art form.

The Mobile Hot Shop made a stop at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Thursday. The Hot Shop team held demonstrations and classes on glass blowing in their mobile studio.

"We here to push the limits of glass as an art form,” Hot Shop Emcee David Rios said.

The Mobile Hot Shop is an offshoot of the Museum of Glass in Tacoma. The contemporary art museum is dedicated to glass and glass-making. It boast one of the largest glass-making studios on the West Coast.

Glass blowing is a technique of blowing air into molten glass through a long tube to create a glass shape. Historians say glass blowing was developed more than 2,000 years ago by Syrian craftsmen.

Over time, artists have perfected the craft and the medium has grown in popularity.

"We just hope everyone leaves here with just a little more knowledge and appreciate of what glass is," Rios said.

Curators with the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture brought in the Mobil Hot Shop to coincide with Glass Sculptor Dale Chihuly’s exhibit called Luminous.Luminous features work from 33 other international artists working in glass. A five-piece Chihuly chandelier premiered at the exhibit in February.

Luminous will be at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture until June.

The Mobile Hot Shop will be hold demonstrations and hands-on classes Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For information head to the MAC website.