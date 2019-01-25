SPOKANE, Wash. — JCPenney is helping Eastern Washington University students get ready for post-graduation job interviews.

On Sunday, Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the JCPenney in Northtown Mall will be prepared to accommodate hundreds of students looking for advice on what to wear for job interviews.

Faculty, staff and alumni from Eastern Washington University, along with JCPenney members, will be on hand to give insight into career fashion trends, how a suit should fit, what sizes to buy, how to tie a tie and more.

The store is offering an extra 40-percent discount to all Eastern Washington University students with valid school ID.

Students will also be eligible to receive a free makeover at Sephora inside the store, the JCPenney Portrait Studio will also offer students the chance to have their business headshots taken with packages starting as low as $29.99.