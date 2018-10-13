AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Northern Quest Resort and Casino will host “Questival” Saturday to celebrate the opening of several multi-million dollar expansions that have been in the works since summer 2017.

The celebration will feature giveaways and samples from many of the new venues. Plus the casino will give away a $1,000 cash prize every hour during the grand opening event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Phase one of the expansion project, which includes a day care, a family-friendly entertainment center, three new venues at the food court, a new sporting goods retail store and RV resort, is nearly 100 percent complete. It cost more than $20 million. The 40,000 square-foot expansion of the resort includes these new amenities:

Cyber Quest: The family-friendly, professionally-supervised arcade features 70 of the latest non-violent games and attractions. Build up your tickets and redeem them for a wide variety of prizes at the Cyber Quest Prize Zone.

Kids Quest: This hourly children’s entertainment center provides hours of fun for the kids while the adults enjoy a night out. Kids up to the age of 12 have a variety of activities to choose from, including an arts and crafts area, an indoor gym, a karaoke stage and quiet spots for reading or tablet play.

Northern Quest food court expansion: The food court now features three new vendors, including Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream Scoop Shop, Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters and Qdoba Mexican Eats. The new restaurants will join the highly successful Fatburger and The Deli on the southeast side of the resort.

Northern Quest RV Resort: The new RV Resort has the design stamp of approval from nationally-recognized RV Resort developer Bud Surles. It will feature luxury and standard site hookups, tiny cottages for rent, a pool, sports courts, a dog park and an amenity center with conference space, an exercise room and laundry facilities.

Windfall: The new Kalispel Tribe-owned retail store will showcase outdoor, home goods and fine gifts. It is open to the public, but Northern Quest Camas Club members get extra perks and rewards. Members will be able to redeem rewards points for merchandise.

Movie and Dinner: The combination brings a new movie-going experience to the Spokane area. Featuring eight boutique screening room auditoriums with a total of 130 comfortable motorized recliners, guests can order lunch or dinner delivered straight to their seats or skip the show and stop by for a meal, dessert, cocktails or coffee.

Project officials said the initial part of construction will bring up to 100 new jobs to the community. The new expansion also includes a 10.4-acre multi-family apartment community to the West Plains. Crews broke ground on the 216-unit complex in Fall 2017. The project will be complete and ready to lease by summer 2019.

© 2018 KREM