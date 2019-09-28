EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above refers to a time when the Northern Lights were visible back in July 2017.

SPOKANE CO., Wash. -- Astronomers, star gazers, nature-lovers, and anyone who just loves staring at the sky tonight you'll want to look up for a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

The Aurora Borealis, as it's called, is caused when solar radiation interacts with Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. It's common in the higher latitudes of the arctic, but when a burst of solar activity such as a coronal mass ejection (CME) heads in the direction of Earth, there is heightened aurora activity and the Northern Lights are visible farther south.

What's happening is a large hole in the sun's atmosphere will be facing Earth, spraying solar wind in our direction. When this happens, we have a chance of seeing that greenish glow in the northern horizon.

Friday night, several northern states will have a chance to see the Northern Lights. This includes northeastern Washington and the tip of north Idaho.

The last time we saw a minor solar event was between August 30 and September 1 when we did see some aurora activity in Washington.

However... local residents in eastern Washington and north Idaho will likely have Friday night's viewing spoiling be cloud cover from the incoming snowstorm.

But if you're lucky enough to be living in a state not expecting feet of snow this weekend, head outside between midnight and 4:00 A.M. Saturday morning for best viewing. Of course, get away from city lights and look to the north.

