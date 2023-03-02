1 arrested in SWAT standoff stemming from robbery

Police responded to a reported robbery at a North Spokane apartment complex Thursday morning. One person has been arrested.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A standoff situation is taking place at a North Spokane apartment complex after a man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by several people.

The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team has been surrounding the apartment complex at the 7000 block of N. Colton Street in Spokane since Thursday morning. One arrest has been made in relation to the robbery.

Just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Spokane police responded to a robbery at the apartment complex. A man met with officers and told them he met a woman at a casino. The two eventually went back to her apartment and, once inside, the man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by several people.

Police contacted several people seen leaving the suspect's apartment. One of those people, later identified as 22-year-old Jogi Jogi, was arrested for their alleged role in the robbery. Jogi was booked into the Spokane County Jail on a first-degree robbery charge.

Spokane police got a search warrant for the apartment and searched for other suspects and additional evidence. However, no other suspects were found in the apartment.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing at this time.

A neighbor living next door claimed somebody broke into his neighbor's apartment. He said the standoff started at around 7:30 a.m. He said he came out of his apartment to take his child to school and saw the police in the area.

The neighbor said seeing police in the complex is not surprising.

"I wasn't surprised because the same things happen all the time at this apartment complex. And it's been a huge issue. And it all started because of COVID No eviction thing," the neighbor said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

