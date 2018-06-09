SPOKANE, Wash. — After closing in April for construction, North Monroe Street is back open for drivers Thursday morning.

Local businesses and city of Spokane leadership cheered as the first drivers cruised down the smooth, three lane street.

"It's more than I imagined that it would be. I think people are going to find it more walkable, more safe," said City Council Member Karen Stratton.

There were smiles all around as road closure signs were pulled away, but back in April, some business owners were worried that construction would hurt their businesses and even cause them to close their doors for good.

Stratton said the city tried a few different strategies to help keep these businesses afloat during construction. The first being listening to business owners' concerns.

"What I heard over an over again was the calm they felt when they had a problem or a concern they could walk out their door and grab a construction worker and say could you do this or help me understand this," said Stratton.

She added the city also hired Rogue Heart Media to help keep people informed on the project and to draw business in.

Stratton said businesses made improvements totaling $850,000, while the city invested $210,000.

While the city said there is no record of businesses closing because of the construction, it doesn't mean they didn't take a hit.

"From June until August it was tough," said Dezi and Linda Nagyfy, owners of D and L Rustic Treasures.

Linda Nagyfy said during construction, business slowed down so she traveled to 30 different vintage shows to make ends meet.

Nagyfy said they are grateful for the exposure Rogue Heart Media brought to their business that would have otherwise been lost in the thick of construction, but they toughed it out and are happy with the finished product.

"We made it through. That's what counts," said Dezi Nagyfy.

