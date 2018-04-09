SPOKANE, Wash. — The North Monroe Corridor Project is nearing completion. Monday, people had a chance to check out the work that has been done between Indiana and Chelan Streets.

The construction project to revitalize North Monroe Street started back in April. The multimillion dollar project includes reducing five lanes to three, widening sidewalks and upgrades to street lighting.

In an excerpt from the city’s website the project is described as a way to “balance a variety of needs in the corridor”. It says the project will improve infrastructure and safety and promote economic development and livability.

The project was met with some opposition from area business owners early on. Some worried the street closure would severely hurt their businesses or even cause them to shut down completely.

That was not the case for several businesses. The owners of Azar’s Restaurant and Tossed and Found both said they did not lose too much business during construction. They both thanked their customers for dealing with the construction.

Daniel Webb, part owner of Boulevard Mercantile, described a similar experience.

"We were a little concerned at the beginning, but all-in-all it turned out very well,” said Webb.

"Customers found us and business continued pretty much as usual. I think we noticed a small decline."

Webb said he has heard positive feedback from customers so far about the work that has been done

"I hope just the business community and the residents of Monroe just take pride in what has been done here and that is just becomes a destination for our city,” said Webb.

The entire project is expected to be completed sometime this fall.

