SPOKANE, Wash.-- The City of Spokane announced on Thursday morning that the Water Department has closed the north lane of Spokane Falls Boulevard between Division and Browne Street to conduct an emergency dig.

The lane closure is due to a water main break. Crews say that it will take most of the day to complete the construction.

Water main break shutting down one lane between Division and Browne on Spokane Falls Blvd. pic.twitter.com/3mH3zq2uZT — Nathan Brand (@KREMnate) June 14, 2018

Crews tell me it will take most of the day to fix the issue. pic.twitter.com/brXwx0vPBd — Nathan Brand (@KREMnate) June 14, 2018

