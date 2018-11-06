SPOKANE, Wash. – The wild turkey population that was posing a problem for a local mobile home park in Mead last year has since been controlled, according to the property manager.

Residents of the Shenandoah Forest Park said when they first noticed the turkeys in the neighborhood, there were only 10 to 15. But their numbers quickly grew to about 200.

People living in the community said the turkeys were damaging their property, but they were also concerned with the potential health risks.

The damage done by their pecking was minimal, but residents said the biggest problem was the mess they would make, staining the concrete and decks. ]

“Their little land mines, they are everywhere and if you track them in the house it’s like grease. It’s really hard to clean up,” one resident told KREM 2’s Alexa Block in December.

Shenandoah Forest Park Community Manager Sis Rohrbach told KREM 2 that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife placed less than 20 turkeys in the area about 15 years ago.

According to the property manager, the situation has improved since last winter. The manager says a wildlife officer spent about two months tracking, trapping and relocating dozens of turkeys. The trappings stopped when the spring hunting season began.

The effort cut down the turkey population in the neighborhood in half.

The property manager said they probably won’t be able to remove all of the turkeys from the area.



