SPOKANE, Wash. – No-Li Brewhouse is teaming up with Rogers High School and the Hillyard neighborhood to raise money for new football jerseys for the high school.

They are selling 600 “We Are Spokane” shirts for $20 apiece. They will go on sale May 24 at No-Li Brewhouse. They’ll be available through June 7 or until all the shirts are gone. Once they run out of shirts, a $12,000 check will be written to pay for the jerseys.

“Providing jerseys for the football team is a way to celebrate this community and school,” Ed Tomlinson, No-Li team member and former alumni, said. “This neighborhood has worked very hard to excel and grow, and to help them is to showcase their successes and pride, we’re really excited to be a part of this.”

Over the last eight years, Rogers High School graduation rates have improved greatly, going from 56 percent to 82 percent. It has also been referred to as a “dropout factory.”

