SPOKANE, Wash. -- Representatives from No-Li Brewhouse will present Rogers High School with quite the gift on Monday: a check for $12,000.

The local brewery raised money for the high school one t-shirt at a time. It is all to say 'Congratulations.'

No-Li's media representative, Bill Powers, said there have been major improvements at RHS. He specifically pointed out the graduation rate, which has risen from 56% to 82% in the last eight years. Since 2016, 76% of graduates have continued on to secondary education of some kind. Powers said those improvements deserve to be celebrated.

No-Li made 600 custom shirts for RHS. The brewhouse has been selling the shirts for $20 a piece and all proceeds will go to RHS as a way to say "kudos."

"We saw a community that has been doing excellent things and providing great education for the kids at Rogers High School. And we though maybe people weren't hearing enough and people didn't know all of the great things that are going on there. So, we thought, 'let's celebrate,'" said Powers.

The money will be given to RHS to buy new jerseys for the football team. Powers said this was a need specifically identified by RHS administrators.

No-Li will present the money to RHS students at 8:45 a.m. Monday.

