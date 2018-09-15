SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse donated $40,000 to three charities around Spokane Friday evening.
The brewhouse sold 2,000 t-shirts to raise the money.
"We just want to reflect what we see Spokane is as a community. Spokane is a hard-working place, a giving place, and we just hope to exemplify that," said No-Li's Bill Powers.
Odyssey Youth Movement, Crosswalk, and Teen and Kid Closet were the three organizations that received the donations.
No-Li celebrated its third year raising money for charities and they say they hope to increase their goal in following years.
