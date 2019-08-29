SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park kicks off Wednesday. It is the first major event in Spokane since the attempted kidnapping at Hoopfest.

We wanted to know if the city made any changes to its security.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said there won't be any major changes to security because the attempted kidnapping at Hoopfest this year was handled very well.

"Everything worked the way it was supposed to," Preuninger said. "The situation could have been worse than it was. However, it is a great reminder that you need to be aware and paying attention to your surroundings, paying attention to where your children are."

Like any major event in Spokane, Preuninger said you can expect to see more police officers or people in uniform walking around for Pig Out in the Park.

There is also a booth where lost children can go, unless they are able to get help from someone in uniform.

Preuninger also encourages parents to talk with their children before coming down to this fun, but crowded event.

"You want to front load them with information like, 'Hey everybody, here's the plan if we get separated'," Preuninger said. "Remind them, depending on their age, what emergency personnel look like."

He said the department has not responded to any reports of attempted kidnappings at Pig Out in the last few years. But as an extra precaution, Preuninger offers a few things to keep in mind while attending large events like this.

In addition to pointing out emergency personnel to your child, Preuninger said you should not completely rely on cell phones in case of an emergency. Also, have a back up plan, or pre-planned destination to meet.

The following video is a report on the Hoopfest attempted kidnapping suspect pleading not guilty.