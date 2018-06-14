SPOKANE, Wash. -- People in Spokane will be able to buy Nike gear straight from the source starting Thursday. The first-ever Nike Factory Store opens on the corner of Main and Howard downtown at 10 a.m.

The new store is housed in the bottom of level of the "M Building," which was formerly the Bon Marche and Macy's. The location will serve as the pilot for a new hybrid Nike retail experience, offering both outlet and full-priced items, including Gonzaga collegiate gear.

For years, Spokane Hoopfest has served as a special release weekend for Nike basketball brands.

"Hoopfest has been representing the Swoosh for many years and we are thrilled to finally have them in our community," said Hoopfest Executive Director Matt Santangelo.

The first 200 customers through the door each day on Thursday through Sunday will receive a $10 Nike gift card.

